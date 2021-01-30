Click to Skip Ad
The CW’s ‘Walker’ Debut Grows More Than 50% In Live+7 Viewership

A reimagining of the long-running series Walker, Texas Ranger is off and running for The CW.

Walker follows the adventures of Texas Ranger Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, as he returns home to Austin after being under cover for two years.

The series premiered on January 21, 2021. On a L+7 basis, the premiere of Walker was The CW’s largest delivery of any telecast since Flash on Oct. 9, 2018, and was also the best L+7 P2+ delivery for any CW series debut since DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on Jan. 21, 2016.

Walker grew +52% over L+SD in total viewers, delivering 3.71 million total viewers.

The series was ordered straight to series in January 2020, and stars Jared Padalecki 

