The CW Streaming App Launches On Vizio SmartCast On Heels Of Season Kickoff

Days after the CW premiered a batch of new episodes and officially kicked off its 2021 season, its streaming app has launched on Vizio SmartCast.

Vizio is the No. 2 manufacturer in the growing U.S. smart TV sector, with about 20% of the market. Its SmartCast platform reaches about 14 million viewers.

The CW app last week rocketed to the top of the app download charts as viewers looked to get current with new episodes of shows like Riverdale and All American. The ad-supported app, which was an early entrant in the streaming business, is free and does not require a subscription or a pay-TV login. Full seasons of Batwoman, Nancy Drew and DC’s Stargirl are also available on the app. Sister app CW Seed also offers a selection of library titles, including Schitt’s Creek, 90210 and Nikita.

“We want to provide fans of The CW’s programming a choice of how and where they consume our content,” said Hiram Norman, EVP of Digital for The CW. “Vizio is a great partner that will help provide our audience the viewing experience they’ve come to expect from The CW.”

Katherine Pond, VP of Business Development for Vizio, called the CW app a “fantastic addition” to SmartCast. “As a popular broadcast network, The CW app provides SmartCast audiences with on-demand access to fan-favorite series, modern classics and highly anticipated series premieres.”

The CW, in a departure from the strategies at other broadcast networks, delayed its new season until this month due to production delays and complications of Covid-19. The new slate includes freshman series Walker and the third season of Legacies. Shows like Charmed, Black Lightning and Superman & Lois will continue to premiere over the next several weeks, culminating with the new season of The Flash on March 2.