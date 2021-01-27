The CW Picks Up Canadian Dessert Competition Series ‘Great Chocolate Showdown’

A new food competition series is coming to the CW. The network has picked up Canadian dessert competition series Great Chocolate Showdown for premiere in the U.S. later this year.

Debuting on Food Network Canada as a Top 10 series, the hour-long show sees 10 bakers take on creative and complex chocolate-based challenges where they must create delicious desserts that impress the judging panel which includes television personality and best-selling cookbook author Anna Olson (Junior Chef Showdown), award-winning British cake designer Cynthia Stroud and prominent pastry chef and chocolatier Steve Hodge (Project Bakeover).

Great Chocolate Showdown is produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency in association with Corus Studios. For Corus Studios, Lisa Godfrey is SVP of Original Content and Corus Studios, Krista Look is Director, Original Lifestyle Content and Debbie Brown is Executive in Charge of Production. For Nikki Ray Media Agency, Tanya Linton and Mike Sheerin are Executive Producers and Jen Pratt is Series Producer.

Great Chocolate Showdown is the latest Canadian culinary competition series picked up by The CW. The network also ordered family-centric cooking competition series Fridge Wars, which aired last summer.