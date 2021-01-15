‘The Crew’: Kevin James’ Comedy Series With ‘Bridgerton’s Freddie Stroma Unveils Premiere Date, Trailer, Guest Cast

Netflix has slotted Monday, February 15 for the premiere of Kevin James’ NASCAR comedy series The Crew. (The date just happens to follow the Daytona 500 on February 14). The streamer also unveiled the first trailer and announced new guest cast members Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie, Hubie Halloween) and Bruce McGill (National Lampoon’s Animal House, MacGyver).

The Crew stars James, who also executive produces, as a NASCAR crew chief for the fictional Bobby Spencer Racing team. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter Catherine (Jillian Mueller), James has to protect himself and his crew from her attempts to modernize the team. Bridgerton‘s Freddie Stroma, Sarah Stiles, Gary Anthony Williams and Dan Ahdoot also star.

Berelc plays Jessie, a a young race car driver who Catherine (Mueller) wants to replace Jake (Stroma) with on the Bobby Spencer racing team. Sponsors love the idea of getting a young woman behind the wheel, and unlike Jake, she knows as much about the cars as the mechanics.

McGill plays Bobby Spencer. Bobby was a beloved driver back in NASCAR’s early years, and started up his own team when he retired. Seeing his team’s fortunes declining as the technology driven teams dominate the sport, he turns the operation over to his daughter… but staying away isn’t as easy as he thought.

Jeff Lowell (The Ranch, Two and a Half Men, Spin City) serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer. Andy Fickman (Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, Playing With Fire) directed all episodes and serves as an executive producer. James, Jeff Sussman (The King of Queens, Paul Blart) and Todd Garner (Tag, Isn’t It Romantic, Mortal Kombat) will also serve as executive producers. Matt Summers and Tim Clark will executive produce for NASCAR.

Check out the trailer above.