‘The Chi’: Luke James Upped To Series Regular For Season 4 Of Showtime Drama

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Trig in the upcoming season of Showtime’s The Chi. Luke James, who recurred as the character in Season 3, has been promoted to series regular for the fourth season of the Lena Waithe-created drama series.

Jame’s Victor “Trig” Taylor is Jake’s (Michael V. Epps) estranged older brother who, along with girlfriend Imani (Jasmine Davis), sets out to build a home from the fractured remnants of his family’s tragic past. However, the three are under constant threat from forces intent on destroying their bond.

Luke James Brendan Wixted for CRUSHfanzine

Created and executive produced by Waithe and executive produced by Common (Selma), The Chi is a timely coming-of-age story revolving around a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

In addition to Waithe, Common and writer Justin Hillian, the hit drama series also is executive produced by Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions, Rick Famuyiwa and Jet Wilkinson. The Chi is produced by Touchstone Television.

James’ previous television credits include a starring role on Fox’s musical drama series Star, as well as HBO’s Insecure, USA’s Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., and his role as R&B singer Johnny Gill on BET’s The Bobby Brown Story, which drew record ratings during premiere week. James also recently starred in the hit Universal Pictures’ comedy Little opposite Issa Rae, Regina Hall and Marsai Martin. James received a 2021 Grammy nomination in the Best R&B Album category for his independently-released album, To Feel Love/d. He’s repped by ICM Partners and M88.