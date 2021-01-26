‘The Blacklist’ Gets Early Season 9 Renewal By NBC

Just three episodes into The Blacklist’s eighth season, NBC’s long-running drama has been picked up for a ninth season.

After a meteoric early ratings run, The Blacklist has become a reliable utility player and ratings performer for NBC. Through its first two episodes this season, The Blacklist is averaging a respectable 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and the Nov. 13 premiere has reached 7.5 million viewers in total audience measurement.

The series is a strong delayed viewing/digital player and brings in a premium upscale audience. During the 2019-20 season, The Blacklist reached nearly 39 million total viewers across linear and digital platforms, ranking as the #2 broadcast drama among the 18-49 demo in $100K+ per household on an index basis.

Additionally, The Blacklist remains a major profit generator for lead studio Sony Pictures TV with strong international sales and a very lucrative Netflix streaming deal. NBCUniversal is sharing in the off-network revenues due to the company’s 50% stake in the show, giving the network an additional incentive to keep it on the air.

The Blacklist airs Fridays at 8 PM. This week’s episode (Jan. 29) marks a landmark for the series as the #1 name on Raymond Reddington’s notorious blacklist is revealed.

The series stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix.

John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone and Sean Hennen serve as executive producers.

The Blacklist is a production of Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.