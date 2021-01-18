The Black List Teams With New Zealand Film Commission For Fund And Script Development Workshop

EXCLUSIVE: The Black List is partnering with the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) for the Black List New Zealand Project (BLNZP). The new initiative is a one-off fund script development workshop designed to foster the creative relationship between writers and producers and stimulate international opportunities for New Zealand feature films. In addition, the NZFC hopes to cast a wide net for New Zealand screenwriting talent and connect with projects at various stages of development. The further strengthens the Black List’s push for more inclusive storytelling in film.

“The New Zealand Film Commission aims to build great screen relationships between New Zealand writers and producers, amplify the voices of people who have been underrepresented, and find audiences for those voices,” said Annabelle Sheehan, CEO of the NZFC. “We are proud to be able to draw from the Black List’s global screen expertise and the widely acknowledged excellence that drives their platform.”

Sheehan adds, “The two organisations’ shared values in promoting inclusivity, make this a natural partnership. I would also like to thank Franklin [Leonard] and his team for recognising the exceptional pool of filmmaking talent we have here in New Zealand, and working with us to place our filmmakers front and centre through this opportunity.”

“New Zealand has been the envy of the world over the last year for many reasons and even longer as the birthplace and home of many of the world’s most beloved film storytellers: Merata Mita, Sir Peter Jackson, Dame Jane Campion, and friend of the Black List, Taika Waititi,” said Black List Founder Franklin Leonard. “We’re overjoyed to work with the New Zealand Film Commission to find and support the names that will be added to this list in the near future and even more excited to read and watch the stories that result from this collaboration.”

The Black List New Zealand Project will support the development of six quality, unique and exciting New Zealand feature film scripts, with the potential to attract the US and global market. The six selected projects will take part in a professional development workshop and mentorship series with the Black List and receive up to NZ$25,000 in NZFC development financing to complete the next draft of their script.

Starting today, New Zealand writers or writer-producer teams will be able to opt into consideration here. The deadline to submit will be March 19 at 1pm (New Zealand time). The Black List will review all scripts submitted to the BLNZP and compile a shortlist of 20 scripts based on the assessment criteria outlined in the NZFC guidelines. A panel consisting of NZFC staff and a Black List representative (the BLNZP Panel) will then select six successful projects from the shortlist. The selected final participants will be notified no later than May 4 and the program is set to start on May 31.