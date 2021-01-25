The Black List And Cassian Elwes Select Aemilia Scott For Eighth Annual Independent Screenwriting Fellowship

The Black List and Cassian Elwes have selected Aemilia Scott as the 2021 Cassian Elwes Independent Screenwriting Fellow. She will join them at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Splitting her time between Los Angeles and Chicago, Scott is a writer/director whose first short film, Best If Used By won a BAFTA LA award at Aspen Shortsfest. Her first feature script, Birthday Suit, was an official selection at IFP Film Week and Tribeca Film Week and was the winner of the Melissa Mathison Screenwriting Award at the Hamptons Screenwriters’ Lab. Her second feature script Three Hours was an official selection of Tribeca Film week and is a semi-finalist for the Academy Nicholl Screenwriting Fellowship. Aemilia is currently a 2021 fellow of the Sony Pictures Diverse Directors’ program.

Now in its eighth year, the fellowship is annual program designed to encourage and identify new talent in the field of independent cinema. It allows unrepresented feature writers with an independent sensibility who have made less than $5,000 in aggregate in their film or television writing careers to attend the Sundance Film Festival under the aegis of producer Cassian Elwes, who has worked on films such as Mudbound, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, Dallas Buyers Club and the forthcoming awards season title The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Previous fellows include Claire Ayoub, Emily Tomson, Heather Faris, John C. Hoffler Jr., Keely Lewis Wise, Terrell Garrett, Kristina Zacharias, Mike Harden, and Matthew Hickman.