‘The Bachelor’ Leads Monday Ratings; ‘The Good Doctor’ Dips To Series Lows In Return

ABC topped Monday’s primetime ratings starting with The Bachelor, which slipped a tenth from last week’s season premiere but still topped the night among the broadcast networks with a 1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.58 million viewers. The Good Doctor (0.5, 3.90M) followed with its return after a six-week break but hit series lows.

NBC’s Monday night of game shows was fairly quiet. Ellen’s Game of Games (0.5, 3.05M) was down from last week’s season premiere, while The Wall (0.5, 2.74M) held steady. Weakest Link (0.5, 2.39M) slipped a tenth in its return.

Elsewhere, The CW aired its special All American Stories (0.1, 376,000). CBS’ all-repeat lineup included The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise and Bull, while Fox served encores of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star.