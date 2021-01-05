‘The Bachelor’ Season Premiere Dominates Monday Ratings; CBS Tops Viewers In Return To Originals

The 25th season of The Bachelor kicked off Monday and, as expected, topped the ratings heap in broadcast primetime. The ABC reality competition delivered a 1.2 in the adults 18-49 demographic while 5 million viewers tuned in to watch a group of women make a memorable — and sometimes desperate — first impression on Matt James, the first Black bachelor in the franchise’s history.

The Bachelor lead into the debut of the Craig Ferguson-hosted trivia game show The Hustler (0.5, 1.99M). The duo gave ABC the overall win in the demo in Nielsen Live+Same Day fast nationals.

CBS meanwhile crushed the competition in viewers with the return of its Monday night lineup, which all hit season-best viewer numbers. The Neighborhood (0.7, 6.01M) ticked up from its last original and was the night’s most-watched broadcast. Everything else was also was up with Bob Hearts Abishola (0.6, 5.41M), All Rise (0.5, 4.62M) and Bull (0.5, 5.50M).

Elsewhere, NBC served up a two-hour season premiere of Ellen’s Game of Games, with the first hour delivering a 0.6 in the demo and 3.33 million viewers and the second hour dipping to a 0.5 in the demo and 2.84 million viewers. The Wall (0.5, 2.52M) followed with iSeason 4 premiere.

At Fox, the Spectrum Original L.A.’s Finest (0.3, 1.43M) quietly ended its season, while the CW aired reruns of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.