‘The Bachelor’ And ‘9-1-1’ Win Monday Ratings, ‘All Rise’ Returns Steady

The Bachelor continues to top Monday night ratings climbing two tenths to a 1.4 in the adults 18-49 demographic and netting 5.06 million viewers. The Good Doctor, which will take a break next week until February 15, ticked up to a 0.7 in the demo and 4.19 million viewers.

At Fox, 9-1-1 held steady after last week’s season premiere delivering a 1.2 in the demo and 6.96 million viewers –the largest audience of the night. The party kept going with 9-1-1: Lone Star which ticked up to a 1.0 in the demo and 5.75 million viewers.

CBS’ The Neighborhood (0.9, 6.21M) and Bob Hearts Abishola (0.7, 5.79M) were both up from last week while All Rise (0.5, 4.16M) returned steady after a little break. Bull (0.5, 5.30M) was also on par with last week’s numbers.

NBC’s Ellen’s Game of Games (0.6, 3.31M) and The Wall (0.5, 3.04M) nearly matched last week’s numbers and at The CW, All American (0.3, 840,000) was down a tenth in the demo from last week’s season premiere.