‘The Affair’s Sarah Treem & Adam Shapiro Team On Fundraising Effort For L.A. Schools’ Families First Amid Pandemic

The Affair co-creator Sarah Treem and actor Adam Shapiro have teamed with Partnership for Los Angeles Schools’ Families First Campaign to help families in need amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Treem and Shapiro, who both attended public schools themselves, have joined forces with the organization to raise money for essential supplies, such as computers, headphones, hi-speed wifi and tech support for the adults, as schools remain closed during the pandemic. “The Partnership’s Families First Campaign will empower families with technology, training, and resources to ensure that every student has access to high-quality learning opportunities at home,” according to the organization’s website.

Treem has reached out in a letter to friends and colleagues to enlist their help, and for their generosity, donors will receive a gift from Shapiro’s newest venture, Shappy Pretzel Co., maker of Philly-style soft pretzels in L.A.

“I’ve been really concerned with the statistics coming out of LAUSD since last spring,” Treem wrote. “Many families don’t have access to high speed internet, they don’t have computers or adults in their homes who are computer literate, there’s a language barrier, there’s no quiet space to learn, etc.”

Treem continued: “The amount of Ds and Fs has sky-rocketed among older kids and thousands of younger children simply aren’t enrolled in school at all this year because it’s just too challenging for their parents or caretakers. A whole generation of public school students will miss a year’s worth of education – over a year actually – simply because there is no social safety net in this country to catch them and keep them learning through a crisis like this.”

“We’re hoping to bring in these resources and make it possible for all students to stay engaged in home school until everyone has a chance to return in-person, safely,” Treem added.

Those wishing to donate can visit Partnership for Los Angeles Schools Families First Campaign here.

You can also watch a video of Shapiro explaining the campaign below.