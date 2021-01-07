Tesla’s Elon Musk Tops Amazon’s Jeff Bezos As World’s Richest Person – Bloomberg Billionaires Index

High-flying Tesla shares have nudged founder and CEO Elon Musk to world’s top billionaire, past Amazon’s Jeff Bezos who had been the world’s richest human since 2017.

Tesla’s uptick has boosted Musk’s wealth to about $190 billion, passing Bezos’ $187 billion, according to Bloomberg. Its Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the net worth of the top 500 billionaires in near real time, will update at market close.

Musk started the year at $27 billion and his upward trajectory tracked an 800% surge in the stock price of the electric carmaker over the past 12 months. Shares are up 5.8% mid-afternoon at $799. Both entrepreneurs are now well ahead of number 3, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, at $132 billion.

As of Jan. 6, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, a man in the news these days whose platform just indefinitely blocked President Donald Trump’s account, is number five at $99.9 billion.

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are eight and nine at $81.5 and $78.9 billion.

Twitter’s Jack Dorsey is 159 with $13.1 billion.

Elsewhere in media and entertainment, David Geffen is 198 on the list with $10.8 billion; Dish founder Charlie Ergen is 205 with $10.6 billion, Snap founder Evan Spiegel 255 with $9.3 billion and George Lucas 261 at $9.1 billion. Liberty Media’s John Malone is 296 with $8.1 billion.

Rupert Murdoch and Steven Spielberg are, respectively, numbers 311 and 344, with $7.8 and $7.2 billion.

Netflix founder Reed Hastings comes in at number 444 with $5.8 billion.