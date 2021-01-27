‘Tell Me Your Secrets’: Amazon Drops Premiere Date & Trailer For Thriller Drama Series

Amazon Prime Video has announced the premiere date for its Lily Rabe-Amy Brenneman series Tell Me Your Secrets.

Set to premiere on February 19, the Harriet Warner’s 10-episode drama series revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Hamish Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Amy Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.

The streamer also dropped a trailer and key art on Wednesday, giving viewers a look at what’s to come in the psychological thriller series. The teaser features glimpses of Emma’s violent and horrifying nightmares, which may be key in solving the new show’s main mysteries. Mary, with the help of Linklater, wages a war against Emma as she seeks to find and avenger her missing daughter. Suspense, romance and betrayal await the Tell Me Your Secrets audience.

The show also features Enrique Murciano as Peter Guillory, Stella Baker (Candace) as Theresa, Elliot Fletcher (Shameless) as Jake, Xavier Samuel (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse) as Kit Parker, Chiara Aurelia (The Brave) as Rose, Ashley Madekwe (The Umbrella Academy) as Lisa Guillory, and Bryant Tardy (Logan) as Jay. Marque Richardson (Dear White People) as Tom Johnston, Katherine Willis (Queen of The South) as Diana Lord, Richard Thomas (The Waltons) as Bodie Lord, Emryi Crutchfield (Fargo) as Jess Cairns, and Charles Esten (Outer Banks) as Saul Barlow will appear in recurring roles.

Tell Me Your Secrets is co-produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T. Warner executive produces along with Papandrea (The Undoing, Big Little Lies) and Casey Haver (Queen America) for Made Up Stories, and John Polson (Elementary) who also directed the series.

Watch the trailer above and see the key art below.