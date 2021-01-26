‘Tehran’ Spy Drama Renewed For Season 2 By Apple TV+

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has renewed its first non-English language original series, Israeli espionage thriller drama Tehran, for a second season.

Apple TV+ stepped in to co-produce with Israeli broadcaster Kan 11 Season 1 of Tehran, from Moshe Zonder and Omri Shenhar, and carry internationally the Israel-Iran spy thriller. Starting with Season 2, Tehran will be an Apple Original worldwide. In Israel, it will continue to air on Kan 11 as well as on Apple TV+.

The renewal for the seres, produced by Alon Aranya, comes four months after Tehran‘s premiere on Apple TV+ to strong reviews. Both Zonder and Aranya have deals at the streamer.

Tehran tells the story of Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.

The series stars Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi and Menashe Noy. Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn created Tehran, which is directed by Daniel Syrkin. Omri Shenhar serves as writer alongside Zonder. Syrkin and Shenhar are also co-creators. The executive producers are Dana Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Daniel Syrkin and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11. Tehran is distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights.

The complete first season of Tehran is now streaming as the first in a growing slate of Apple Originals from all over the world, including the recently launched Losing Alice, a neo-noir psychological thriller from creator, writer and director Sigal Avin, whose fourth episode premieres Friday. Coming soon are the debuts of international series from award-winning storytellers, including Masters of the Air, a limited drama series from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Tom Hanks & Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; Slow Horses, an international espionage thriller starring Oscar winner Gary Oldman; Pachinko, a drama series based on the acclaimed novel, written and executive produced by Soo Hugh; Echo 3, an action-thriller set entirely in South America and written by Oscar-winning producer and writer Mark Boal; Acapulco, a Spanish and English language half-hour comedy series starring and executive produced by Eugenio Derbez; as well as new stories from the multi-Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor, Alfonso Cuarón under his overall deal to develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+ through his production company Esperanto Filmoj.