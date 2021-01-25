Technology & Engineering Emmys 2020 Winners Unveiled

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is out with the winners of the 72nd annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards. The trophy ceremony will take place October 10 in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters as part of its fall NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Check out the winners list below.

Per NATAS, the Tech & Engineers Emmys are awarded to a living individual, a company or a scientific or technical organization for developments and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies that either represent so extensive an improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected television. They are voted on by a committee of qualified engineers working in television who considers technical developments in the industry and determines which, if any, merit an award.

“The Technology & Engineering Emmy Award was the first Emmy Award issued in 1949, and it laid the groundwork for all the other Emmys to come,” NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement. “We are extremely happy about honoring these prestigious companies, again in partnership with NAB, where the intersection of innovation, technology and excitement in the future of television can be found.”

Here are the winners of the 2020 Technology and Engineering Achievement Emmy Awards:

System to Measure Video Performances and Demographics across multiple platforms

Nielsen

Pioneering Development and Deployment of Server-side Ad Manipulation and/or Playout for Adaptive Bitrate Video Distribution

mDialog, Anvato (Google)

NBCU

This Technology (Comcast)

Seawell (Commscope)

Time Warner Cable (Charter)

Development of Open Perceptual Metrics for Video Encoding Optimization

Beamr

Netflix

University of Southern California

Université de Nantes

University of Texas at Austin

SSIMWAVE

Disney

Google

Brightcove

ATEME

Development of the Event Signaling and Management API Standard

CableLabs

Comcast

TimeWarner Cable (Charter)

SCTE

Pioneering Deployment of the Event Signaling and Management API

TimeWarner Cable (Charter)

Arris (CommScope)

Cisco

Envivio (MediaKind)

Harmonic

RGB

This Technology (Comcast)

Pioneering development of LED lighting for Television Production

Litepanels LTD (Vitec Production Solutions)

Cross-MVPD Dynamic Ad Insertion for Cable Network Video on Demand Content

Canoe Ventures

AI/Optimization for Real-Time Video Compression

Harmonic

MediaKind

ATEME

Amazon Web Services

Invention and Pioneering Development of Intra-Pixel Charge Transfer CMOS Image Sensors

Eric Fossum

ON Semiconductor

Eastman Kodak

Standardization of SMPTE ST 2110

SMPTE

Video Services Forum (VSF)

Common Encryption

European Broadcasting Union

DVB

Content Delivery Networks

Akamai Technologies

Standardization and Commercialization of Television – Broadcast, Hybrid Electrical and Fiber- Optic Camera Cable and Connectors

SMPTE

The Association of Radio Industries and Businesses (ARIB)

European Broadcasting Union (EBU)

LEMO

Belden

NEMAL

OLED Reference Monitors for Creative, Technical, Quality Control and Client Viewing

LG Electronics

Sony Electronics

Dynamic Metadata for optimal HDR and WCG color volume mapping

Dolby Laboratories

Advanced Authoring Format

AAF Association (AMWA)

Avid Technology

BBC Research & Development

European Broadcasting Union (EBU)

Pioneering secure cloud-based VFX project management and collaboration at scale

Nelvana (Corus Entertainment)

Shotgun Software (Autodesk)

Development and Pioneering Deployment of Synchronized Local DMA Advertising Capability for DBS / MVPD’s

Ampersand

Comcast

Charter

Cox

AT&T

Dish

Invidi

Standardization of the ISO Base Media File Format

File Format Subgroup under ISO/IEC JTC1/SC29/WG 3

On-air Touch Screen for Data Visualization

CBS

CNN

Development of Massive Processing Optimized Compression Technologies

Amazon

ATEME

Bitmovin

Brightcove

Disney

Encoding.Com

Facebook

Google-YouTube

Netflix

Newsroom Computer System (NRCS) used to plan and automate the production of linear live to air or live to recording news program

Associated Press

Avid