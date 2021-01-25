Technology & Engineering Emmys 2020 Winners Unveiled

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is out with the winners of the 72nd annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards. The trophy ceremony will take place October 10 in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters as part of its fall NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Check out the winners list below.
Per NATAS, the Tech & Engineers Emmys are awarded to a living individual, a company or a scientific or technical organization for developments and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies that either represent so extensive an improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected television. They are voted on by a committee of qualified engineers working in television who considers technical developments in the industry and determines which, if any, merit an award.
“The Technology & Engineering Emmy Award was the first Emmy Award issued in 1949, and it laid the groundwork for all the other Emmys to come,” NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement. “We are extremely happy about honoring these prestigious companies, again in partnership with NAB, where the intersection of innovation, technology and excitement in the future of television can be found.”
Here are the winners of the 2020 Technology and Engineering Achievement Emmy Awards:
System to Measure Video Performances and Demographics across multiple platforms
Nielsen
Pioneering Development and Deployment of Server-side Ad Manipulation and/or Playout for Adaptive Bitrate Video Distribution
mDialog, Anvato (Google)
NBCU
This Technology (Comcast)
Seawell (Commscope)
Time Warner Cable (Charter)
Development of Open Perceptual Metrics for Video Encoding Optimization
Beamr
Netflix
University of Southern California
Université de Nantes
University of Texas at Austin
SSIMWAVE
Disney
Google
Brightcove
ATEME
Development of the Event Signaling and Management API Standard
CableLabs
Comcast
TimeWarner Cable (Charter)
SCTE
Pioneering Deployment of the Event Signaling and Management API
TimeWarner Cable (Charter)
Arris (CommScope)
Cisco
Envivio (MediaKind)
Harmonic
RGB
This Technology (Comcast)
Pioneering development of LED lighting for Television Production
Litepanels LTD (Vitec Production Solutions)
Cross-MVPD Dynamic Ad Insertion for Cable Network Video on Demand Content
Canoe Ventures
AI/Optimization for Real-Time Video Compression
Harmonic
MediaKind
ATEME
Amazon Web Services
Invention and Pioneering Development of Intra-Pixel Charge Transfer CMOS Image Sensors
Eric Fossum
ON Semiconductor
Eastman Kodak
Standardization of SMPTE ST 2110
SMPTE
Video Services Forum (VSF)
Common Encryption
European Broadcasting Union
DVB
Content Delivery Networks
Akamai Technologies
Standardization and Commercialization of Television – Broadcast, Hybrid Electrical and Fiber- Optic Camera Cable and Connectors
SMPTE
The Association of Radio Industries and Businesses (ARIB)
European Broadcasting Union (EBU)
LEMO
Belden
NEMAL
OLED Reference Monitors for Creative, Technical, Quality Control and Client Viewing
LG Electronics
Sony Electronics
Dynamic Metadata for optimal HDR and WCG color volume mapping
Dolby Laboratories
Advanced Authoring Format
AAF Association (AMWA)
Avid Technology
BBC Research & Development
European Broadcasting Union (EBU)
Pioneering secure cloud-based VFX project management and collaboration at scale
Nelvana (Corus Entertainment)
Shotgun Software (Autodesk)
Development and Pioneering Deployment of Synchronized Local DMA Advertising Capability for DBS / MVPD’s
Ampersand
Comcast
Charter
Cox
AT&T
Dish
Invidi
Standardization of the ISO Base Media File Format
File Format Subgroup under ISO/IEC JTC1/SC29/WG 3
On-air Touch Screen for Data Visualization
CBS
CNN
Development of Massive Processing Optimized Compression Technologies
Amazon
ATEME
Bitmovin
Brightcove
Disney
Encoding.Com
Facebook
Google-YouTube
Netflix
Newsroom Computer System (NRCS) used to plan and automate the production of linear live to air or live to recording news program
Associated Press
Avid
