Tanya Roberts Dies: Rep Confirms ‘View To A Kill’ & ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Actress’ Death After Earlier False Announcement

Tanya Roberts died Monday night in Los Angeles, a day after her publicist mistakenly announced her death.

The A View to a Kill, Charlie’s Angels and That 70’s Show actress died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she had been hospitalized since Christmas Eve after collapsing in her home, her partner Lance O’Brien told The New York Times and TMZ. She was 65. A cause of death has not been specified.

Publicist Mike Pingel sent out a release Sunday that was picked up widely by the media saying Roberts had died. He told outlets that O’Brien had told him he was with Roberts that day and that as he was holding her she “seemed for him to slip away.” Pingel said Roberts had not been noticeably ill before she collapsed.

The rep said he received a call from the hospital Monday morning saying Roberts was alive, though she remained in “poor condition,” according to the Associated Press.

Roberts appeared in various TV pilots, series and cult films before going on to star in the fifth season of ABC’s Charlie’s Angels. She joined Cheryl Ladd and Jacyln Smith as Julie Rogers, a character that replaced Shelley Hack’s Tiffany Welles. Roberts then starred in the film The Beastmaster and other projects before landing the role as Bond girl Stacey Sutton in 1985’s A View to a Kill, opposite Roger Moore’s Agent 007.

Roberts is also known for playing Midge Pinciotti, the mother of Laura Prepon’s Donna, on That 70’s Show.

Roberts most recently appeared on television in Showtime’s Barbershop: The Series in 2005. She had been hosting a series of live chats with fans during the pandemic up until her death.