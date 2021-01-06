TalentWorks Veteran Marion Campbell Kammer Joins Buchwald 

EXCLUSIVE: Respected talent agent Marion Campbell Kammer has left TalentWorks after a 16-year run and has joined Buchwald.

Clients following Kammer to Buchwald include Raymond Cham Jr. (Sneaky Pete, Mech-X4, Five Points), Judy Reyes (Scrubs, Devious Maids, Claws), Fernanda Andrade (NeXt, The Devil Inside), Josh Cooke (Dexter, Hart of Dixie, The Right Stuff), Tamara Podemski (Run, upcoming Outer Range), Matthew Del Negro (City on a Hill, Teen Wolf, Scandal), Jay Lee (Looking for Alaska, American Vandal), and Hallea Jones (Locke & Key, Let It Snow).

Kammer started at TalentWorks two years after its 2002 launch. At the agency, where she served as VP of talent, Kammer represented two comedy stars in key stages of their careers — Melissa McCarthy, whom Kammer signed while the actress was in her last season of Gilmore Girls and guided her to her breakout roles in Mike & Molly and Bridesmaids, as well as Mayim Balik, whom she repped when she joined The Big Bang Theory.

Prior to TalentWorks, Kammer was an assistant at Gersh and Coast to Coast Talent Group.