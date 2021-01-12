Talent Manager Louise Keshaviah Joins Echo Lake

EXCLUSIVE: Former Gersh talent agent Louise Keshaviah has joined Echo Lake Entertainment, Deadline has learned.

At Echo Lake, Keshaviah joins the talent department where she will continue to represent a roster of actors and literary clients. Keshaviah is the third talent management hire in recent months at the growing firm, which has also added to its literary department.

A Chicago native and USC alum, Keshaviah began her industry career in casting before transitioning to representation. She has been a talent agent at Gersh for the last seven years.

“I am thrilled to be joining Echo Lake. The company’s culture provides an environment for me to continue building a business of incredible actors, writers, and directors” said Keshaviah.

Brittany Kahan Ward, Echo Lake Partner said “Louise is a team player with impeccable taste in talent and material. We’ve been impressed by her strategic thinking, thoughtfulness and ability to fight for her clients. And she has a great sense of humor. We’re thrilled to have her join the Echo Lake family”.