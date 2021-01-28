Click to Skip Ad
‘The Cry’ Producer Synchronicity Films Inks First-Look Deal With All3Media International

The Cry
Synchronicity Films

Synchronicity Films, the company behind BBC One’s Jenna Coleman series The Cry, has signed a first-look deal with All3Media International for all upcoming scripted television projects.

The agreement gives distributor All3Media International first-refusal on deficit financing and distributing Synchronicity’s slate. It also gives Synchronicity access to development financing options.

Claire Mundell, who founded Glasgow-based Synchronicity in 2005, said: “This partnership will help supercharge our ambition for growth, enabling us to push our scripted slate forward with confidence in the international marketplace.”

As well as The Cry, the company made Josh O’Connor feature Only You, while its development slate includes an adaptation of Heather Morris’ The Tattooist of Auschwitz and Mayflies by Andrew O’Hagan.

 

