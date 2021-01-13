SXSW Online Unveils First Wave Of Programming Including Willie Nelson, Samantha Bee, Barry Jenkins, Cynthia Erivo And More

Like many festivals, South by Southwest (SXSW) is going online this year, which is a seamless transition considering the Austin-based festival has always included a large digital component. SXSW Online, which takes place March 16-20, has unveiled its initial wave of Featured Speakers and over 230 conference sessions and this includes music legend Willie Nelson as Keynote.

“No individual has had the cultural impact on, or been more synonymous with the creative vibrancy of Austin than Willie Nelson, and we are incredibly honored to have him as a SXSW Online 2021 Keynote,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “In addition to dozens of incredible Featured Speakers, today’s announcement also includes more than 200 sessions curated from our global community via PanelPicker, and is a key part of the premium content you can expect from SXSW Online 2021.”

SXSW has also unveiled its robust roster of featured speakers which includes Samantha Bee, Cynthia Erivo, Taraji P. Henson, Barry Jenkins, Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Brian Grazer, Matthew McConaughey, among others.

The fest will continue its tradition of exploring what’s next across entertainment, culture and technology, presented in a variety of formats. This year the sessions will be organized by themes which includes: A New Urgency, Challenging Tech’s Path Forward, Cultural Resilience in the Arts, The Rebirth Of Business, Transforming the Entertainment Landscape, Connection in Disconnection and An Uncharted Future. All are wildly relevant as they specifically focus on this moment in history, provididing a glimpse into what the future could look like.

KEYNOTES

Musician, author, actor, entrepreneur and activist Willie Nelson. Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times’ bestsellers book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985, been honored by the Library of Congress with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, received his 5th degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul, headlined the annual Luck Reunion food and music festival during SXSW, and launched his cannabis companies Willie’s Reserve and Willie’s Remedy.

FEATURED SPEAKERS

Emmy Award-winning host of TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Samantha Bee

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Streamlytics, Angela Benton

Entrepreneur and Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson

Latin Grammy-winning? recording artist (singer/songwriter), businesswoman, author and television star Chiquis

Future of Sex founder and podcast host Bryony Cole

Cannabis rights activist Steve DeAngelo

Entrepreneur, author and academic Joost van Dreunen

Co-founder and CEO of Relativity Space Tim Ellis

Emmy-nominated creative director and choreographer Laurieann Gibson

Schwab EVP and Chief Digital Officer Neesha Hathi

Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor, writer and producer Taraji P . Henson in conversation with SELF magazine Editor-in-Chief Carolyn Kylstra

in conversation with SELF magazine Editor-in-Chief Leadership strategist and author Ann Hiatt

Award-winning design entrepreneur and founder of the creative agency, LAYER, Benjamin Hubert

Award-winning writer and publisher of the Water & Music newsletter Cherie Hu

Author and co-founder and CEO of Affectiva Dr. Rana el Kaliouby

New York Times bestselling author Michael Lewis

Author, entrepreneur and Freeman Chief Design Officer Bruce Mau

Academy Award-winning actor, author, producer, director and philanthropist Matthew McConaughey in conversation with Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber

in conversation with Major League Soccer commissioner Square co-founder Jim McKelvey

International yoga teacher, actress, writer and entrepreneur Adriene Mishler

Mathematician, data scientist and author Cathy O’Neil

Executive Director of Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation Cat Packer

Actor, filmmaker, author, and Olympic athlete Alexi Pappas

Riot Games Chief Diversity Officer Angela Roseboro

Comedian, writer and How to Citizen podcast host Baratunde Thurston

Author, behavioral scientist and modern love expert Logan Ury

Director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) Dr. Michael Watkins

Quantitative futurist, author and founder and CEO of the Future Today Institute Amy Webb

FEATURED SESSIONS