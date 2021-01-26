Swedish Guldbagge Awards; Storyglass Hire; Docsville Deal; C4 Buys ‘Ramy’ – Global Briefs

Sweden’s Guldbagge Awards

Sweden’s primary national film awards, the Guldbagge Awards, were held in Stockholm last night. Henrik Schyffert’s comedy drama Run Uje Run won Best Film as well as Best Actor (Uje Brandelius) and Best Screenplay (also for Brandelius). Amanda Kernell’s drama Charter was another of the big winners, taking Best Director, Best Actress (Ane Dahl Torp), and Best Cinematography (Sophia Olsson). Waad Al-Kateab’s For Sama won best International Feature, while I Am Greta took Best Documentary Film.

Fremantle-Backed Podcast Producer Storyglass Hires Audible Exec

Storyglass, the Fremantle-backed podcast production company, has hired Audible originals executive Steve Carsey as its managing director. He will report to Storyglass chairman Bob McCourt and will be responsible for overseeing Storyglass’ projects across all scripted and unscripted genres. Storyglass was fully-owned by Fremantle until last year, when it was spun out into a standalone company within the Bertelsmann Group. Bertelsmann is Fremantle’s ultimate parent company. Storyglass series include The Harrowing, a supernatural thriller starring Golden Globe-winning Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt.

Docsville Platform Bought Out

Documentary streaming service Docsville has been bought by Hong Kong-based distribution and multi-channel operator Lightning International. The platform was set up by Storyville creator Nick Fraser after he departed the BBC. Lawrence Elman has now been brought into the Lightning International Stable. The company says it will now look to expand Docsville and the deal is the first of several planned new ventures into the digital streaming world.

UK’s Channel 4 Picks Up ‘Ramy’

Channel 4 has taken the UK television rights to the first season of Ramy Yousseff’s Golden Globe-winning comedy Ramy. The series, which follows Youssef on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood, will premier on February 5 before all episodes are made available on streamer All 4. Starzplay had first-window rights to Ramy in the UK.

