‘Swagger’: Apple’s Kevin Durant Basketball Drama Adds Nine To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has rounded out the ensemble cast for Swagger, its new basketball-themed drama series from NBA superstar Kevin Durant and Imagine’s Brian Grazer. Joining leads O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Oscar-nominated Quvenzhané Wallis are series regulars Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh (Don’t Let Go, Nostalgia, Bette and Coretta), Tristan Mack Wilds (The Wire, 90210, The Secret Life of Bees), Caleel Harris (When they See Us), Tessa Ferrer (Grey’s Anatomy, Catch-22, Mr. Mercedes), Jason Rivera, Solomon Irama (Supergirl), Ozie Nzeribe (Shameless) and James Bingham. The series hails from Durant and his Thirty Five Ventures, Shots Fired co-creator Reggie Rock Bythewood, Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios.

Written and directed by Bythewood, who also serves as showrunner, Swagger is inspired by Durant’s youth basketball experiences. It explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America.

Hill will play Jace, a basketball phenomenon who is one of the top ranked youth basketball players in the country. Azoroh is Jenna, Jace’s mother who is determined to chart NBA success for her son. Wilds will portray Alonzo Powers, the grassroots division leader at a major shoe company. Harris will play Musa, the team’s glue and point guard. Ferrer will portray Meg Bailey, a former basketball player and coach for the rival team. Rivera will play Nick, a player from Puerto Rico with the drive to become the best player in the country. Irama is Phil Marksby, the enforcer for a rival team. Nzeribe will play Royale, a sub-par player with a wealthy dad. Bingham will portray Drew Murphy, a player from a much more affluent part of town.

Bythewood executive produces with Durant and Grazer for Imagine TV, Rich Kleiman for Thirty Five Ventures and Samantha Corbin Miller.

James Seidman will serve as the Imagine executive on Swagger; Sarah Flynn will serve as executive for Thirty Five Ventures. The drama is co-produced by Imagine TV Studios and CBS TV Studios.

