Bleecker Street Drama ‘Supernova’ Theatrical Debut Warms Up Specialty Box Office

Harry Macqueen’s Supernova opened in 330 theaters this weekend, bringing some warmth to the specialty box office space. The Bleecker Street drama starring Colin Firth and Stanely Tucci is garnering tons of awards season buzz and has added some fuel to the specialty fire that has been struggling to stay afloat for almost a year. With day and date release becoming more popular and release strategies always changing, Supernova put coins in its piggy bank as the specialty box office attempts to figure out the standard when it comes to what is a “successful opening weekend” in Covid times.

Supernova opened in 330 theaters this weekend to an estimated $98,670 with an average of $299. The film is garnering acclaim and with Firth and Tucci as its leads, the drama checks the appropriate boxes when it comes to an awards season film.

Neon’s documentary short Apollo 11: Quarantine — a title that is certainly appropriate for the times we live in — hit select IMAX theaters and took in an estimated $11K with a $195 per-theater average. This is noteworthy considering it is a docu short. Also opening this weekend is IFC Films horror The Night which banked an estimated $11K.

In its second weekend, IFC’s No Man’s Land crossed $100K in its cume while awards season hopeful Our Friend from Gravitas Ventures added $135K to its box office til, bringing its cume to $446,060.

NEW RELEASES

Apollo 11: Quarantine (Neon) Week 1 [55 Theaters] Weekend $11,000; Average $195



The Night (IFC Films) Week 1 [33 Theaters] Weekend $11,000; Average $321

Supernova (Bleecker Street) Week 1 [330 Theaters] Weekend $98,670; Average $299

SECOND WEEKEND

No Man’s Land (IFC Films) Week 2 [181 Theaters] Weekend $27,000; Average $147; Cume $105,000

Our Friend (Gravitas Ventures) Week 2 [818 Theaters]; Weekend $135,000; Average $165; Cume $446,060

THIRD WEEKEND + HOLDOVERS



American Skin (Vertical Entertainment) – Week 3 [45 Theaters] ; Weekend $17,000; Average $370; Cume $113,000

Come Play (Focus Features) – Week 14 [164 Theaters]; Weekend $95,000; Average $579; Cume $10,062,000

Don’t Tell A Soul (Saban Films) – Week 3 [70 Theaters] Weekend $24,000; Average $349; Cume $167,000

Fatale (Lionsgate) – Week 7 [1,021 theaters]; Weekend $242,000; Average $237; Cume $5,615,000

Half Brothers (Focus Features) – Week 9 [95 Theaters]; Weekend $23,000; Average $239; Cume $2,265,000

Pinocchio (Roadside Attractions) – Week 6 [395 Screens]; Weekend $64,420; Average $163; Cume $1,628,919

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) – Week 6 [1,056 Theaters]; Weekend $260,000; Average $246; Cume $4,400,000

The War With Grandpa (101 Studios) – Week 17 [525 Theaters] Weekend $158,000; Average $300; Cume $19,653,000