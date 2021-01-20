‘Superman & Lois’ Sets Expanded Series Premiere & Special; ‘The Flash’ Season Debut Pushed

It will be all Superman & Lois on The CW on Tuesday night, February 23. The CW will be devoting the entire night to the present-day drama series, with an expanded 90-minute series premiere beginning at 8 PM ET/PT followed by a half-hour special, Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope at 9:30 PM ET/PT. To accommodate the additional programming, The Flash season premiere will move one week later, airing Tuesday, March 2 at 9 PM ET/PT. The Flash was originally scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, February 23 at 8 PM ET/PT followed by the series premiere of Superman & Lois at 9 PM ET/PT.

The special, Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope, will feature sneak peeks and interviews with cast of the new series, as well as special guests discussing the legacy of the Man of Steel.



Superman & Lois hails from The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing, DC Universe architect Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. TV. Written by Helbing, based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous Super Hero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent, played by Tyler Hoechlin, and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane, played by Elizabeth Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

From the official logline: Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks) enters their lives.

Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Helbing and executive produced by Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.