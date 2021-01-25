Super Bowl LV Set: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Battle The Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl 55 – or LV, if you’re fond of Roman numerals – now has its two contenders. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Field in Tampa.

The game promises to be one for the ages, and marks the first time a team (Tampa) will be playing in the Super Bowl at its home field. That’s not quite the advantage it would have been, since only about 22,000 fans will be allowed to attend the Big Game, thanks to the pandemic.

CBS will televise Super Bowl LV at 6:30 PM ET, with endless hours of speculation and discussion sure to come beforehand.

Tampa Bay, led by ageless quarterback Tom Brady, won its right to enter the championship by defeating the Green Bay Packers 31-26. Brady outdueled fellow quarterback legend Aaron Rodgers, throwing for 3 touchdowns, albeit with 3 interceptions. Rodgers also had three touchdowns, but was under relentless pressure all game from the Tampa Bay defense, being sacked five times.

In the night game, the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs battled the upstart Buffalo Bills, defeating them 38-24.