‘Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021’ Sets Air Date For Fan Vote

No one watches the Super Bowl just for the football. It’s about the whole spectacle of the show, which includes bombastic halftime performances and yes, those commercials, the latter which manage to linger in the public mind for years after their 30 seconds are over.

CBS is capitalizing on that special interest with its 20th annual Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021, an interactive countdown special where viewers will be able to vote live for the top ad from the past 20 years. The show will be broadcast Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 8 PM ET/PT, and will also be available to stream live and on-demand on CBS All Access.

And for those who might care: Super Bowl LV will be played Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The game was moved from Los Angeles, which will now host the Big Game in 2022.

But back to the real reason to watch. The 20th anniversary of the commercial special will be hosted by Boomer Esiason, analyst for CBS Sports’ NFL pregame show The NFL Today, and Daniela Ruah, star of NCIS: Los Angeles. Esiason will be in New York, while Ruah will be in Los Angeles at SoFI Stadium.

Beginning today, viewers can watch and vote for their favorite Super Bowl commercial from the past 20 years here. The top two vote-getters will advance to the live vote during the broadcast. Then, viewers will decide the outcome by tweeting the finalists’ hashtags, and the ultimate winner will be revealed at the end of the show.

The top 20 Super Bowl commercials from the past 20 years are:

Budweiser’s “Brotherhood” (2013)

Budweiser’s “Lost Dog” (2015)

Budweiser’s “Super Fan aka Lamb Streaker” (2006)

Budweiser’s “Team Clydesdale” (2008)

Bud Light’s “Ye Olde Pep Talk” (2018)

Careerbuilder.com’s “Whoopie Cushion” (2005)

Dorito’s “Pug Attack” (2008)

Dorito’s “Sling Baby” (2012)

E*Trade’s “Baby Burp aka Baby Trading” (2008)

FedEx’s “Sticks” (2006)

Heinz’s “Weiner Stampede” (2016)

Honda’s “A New Truck to Love” (2016)

Best Buy’s “Asking Amy” (2013)

Mountain Dew’s “PuppyMonkeyBaby” (2016)

NFL’s “Touchdown Celebrations to Come” (2018)

Reebok’s “Terry Tate, Office Linebacker” (2003)

Snickers’ “Very Brady” (2015)

Tide to Go’s “Talking Stain” (2008)

T-Mobile’s “We’re Here for You” (2019)

Yahoo’s “Dolphin” (2002)

The special will feature two of the biggest spots of this year’s Super Bowl from Frito-Lay, and go behind the scenes of spots from new players in the space, as brands premiere their very first Super Bowl commercials.

In addition, Kevin Frazier, cohost of Entertainment Tonight, will report on the new commercials that will air during this year’s Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021 is produced by Film 45 and JUMA Entertainment. Robert Horowitz is executive producer for JUMA Entertainment and Michael Antinoro and Tony Lanni are executive producers for Film 45. Robert Dalrymple, Eric Smith and Dino Shorté are the producers and Leon Knoles will direct.