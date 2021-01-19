Super Bowl: Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan To Sing National Anthem; H.E.R. To Perform “America The Beautiful”

The entertainment lineup for Super Bowl LV is shaping up, with Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan to perform the national anthem and H.E.R. to sing “America the Beautiful” ahead of the NFL’s championship game, the league said Tuesday. Deaf rapper and recording artist Warren “Wawa” Snipe will perform both songs in American Sign Language.

The Super Bowl is February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Weeknd will headline this year’s halftime show, which attracted more than 104 million viewers last year.

Demi Lovato sang the national anthem last year. Previous performers include Gladys Knight, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Luke Bryan, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Joel, Pink, Jordin Sparks, Idina Menzel, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Neil Diamond.

CBS is airing this year’s game, with its kickoff show set to begin at 6 p.m. ET.

As for the game, the conference championships this coming weekend will seal the participants. Buffalo and Kansas City will play for the AFC title and Tampa Bay and Green Bay will play for the NFC crown.