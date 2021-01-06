‘Sunday Night Football’ On Track To Be Top Primetime Show For 10th Consecutive Year

Following the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia matchup, the 15th season of NBC’s ended with a bang as it is on pace to being the top primetime TV show for fall for the 10th year in a row.

Based on Nielsen data, SNF extended its record for the most consecutive years at the top of the charts since 1950. In a distant 2nd place, American Idol topped the chart for six years, from the 2005-06 season through 2010-11 while The Cosby Show topped the charts for five years from 1985-86 through 1989-90, tying with Cheers. All in the Family also held the top spot for five years from 1971-72 through 1975-76.

SNF posted a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) average of 17.4 million viewers for the 2020 season, according to official national live plus same day data released by Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

“We salute our tireless production and engineering teams, NFL players, and clubs for their effort and perseverance in completing a most challenging season,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports Group. “We are extremely proud of our decade as primetime television’s No. 1 show, and are looking forward to the playoffs.”

He added, “It’s tremendous to be airing two games on NBC on Super Wild Card Weekend, including the first-ever NFL game streamed on our new Peacock platform and the first-ever NFL postseason game on the Telemundo broadcast network.”