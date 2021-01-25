Patton Oswalt To Host 2021 Sundance Awards Night Next Month

Patton Oswalt is heading back to the Sundance Film Festival, though the comedian won’t need a snow coat this year.

The Big Fan star and 2017 jury member will be hosting the 2021 SFF Awards Night on February 2, the Robert Redford founded shindig announced today.

Semi-virtual like all of Sundance ’21 because of the coronavirus pandemic, that awards ceremony will feature winners from all of the six competition categories – which saw 2021 jury members unveiled last week. As well, the awards show will see participation from the likes of Park City alum Diego Luna, Alison Brie, and Shira Haas, SFF also said today.

Following in the proud line of past SFF Awards show hosting such as Marianna Palka, Tig Notaro and Jessica Williams, the news of Oswalt’s ringmaster role comes just three days before Sundance 2021 kicks off, online and otherwise. The approximately 120-film strong festival will run until February 3.

“What makes Sundance, Sundance is of course more than simply the films,” said Festival Director Tabitha Jackson today. “We are excited that the conversations, provocations, performances, and celebration of this community are even richer this year because they are coming from so many different places and perspectives.”

In addition to sealing the deal on the awards show front man, SFF on Monday dropped a slew of last minute insertions. Among the news, 20 Feet from Stardom director and Oscar winner Morgan Neville will host a music centric panel on the penultimate day of the festival. Entitled Beyond the Film: Music-Driven Nonfiction, the afternoon digital gathering will be including creatives from the Edgar Wright directed The Sparks Brothers and the Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson helmed Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised documentaries

