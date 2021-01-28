Deadline Launches Virtual Sundance Studio As Festival Gets Underway

We may not be in Park City this year, but Deadline is hitting the digital deck with the opening of the semi-virtual Sundance Film Festival on Thursday.

In a version of the Robert Redford-founded fest unlike any before, starting today the Deadline Virtual Sundance Studio will be up and running to bring you one-on-one video sit-downs with filmmakers and top talent. Hosted by Deadline’s Amanda N’Duka, Dino-Ray Ramos, Matt Grobar, Matthew Carey, Anthony D’Alessandro and myself, the interviews will run over the length of the January 28-February 3 shindig.

All the interviews will be posted on Deadline as part of our overall coverage of the deals and the films in what could be one of the more competitive markets in recent years for an industry in need of content.

Passing’s Rebecca Hall, Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga and Andre Holland will be joining us, as will the legendary subject of the documentary Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It. Additionally, first-time director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, first time documentarian Edgar Wright and past Sundance Awards winner Nanfu Wang will be coming to the studio. Vanessa Kirby, Casey Affleck, Lake Bell, Dermot Mulroney, Martha Plimpton, Ed Helms and Juliette Lewis will be sitting down with us too.

Stay tuned.