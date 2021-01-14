Sundance Film Festival 2021 Sets Schedule Of Talks & Events

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival announced a schedule of the talks and events to be presented on the Sundance platform. Among the events are Sundance Dailies and “The Big Conversation” series and Awards Night.

The festival, which runs January 28-February 3, opted for a semi-virtual option in lieu of its traditional exhibition in Park City, UT. Among the guests taking part in this year’s virtual “Cinema Cafe” talks are Rita Moreno, Questlove, Robin Wright and others.

The following is the roster of scheduled events. All talks and events are free to view, and all times are U.S. Mountain time.

2021 Sundance Film

Festival Opening Night Welcome

Thursday, January 28,

5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The Sundance Dailies

Friday, January 29–Tuesday, February 2,

9:00 a.m.–9:30 a.m.

2021 Cinema Café guests:

Shaka King & Ahmir

“Questlove” Thompson

Friday, January 29, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Sonia Manzano & Rita Moreno

Saturday, January 30, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Rebecca Hall & Robin Wright

Sunday, January 31, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Tyson Brown, Patti Harrison & Emilia Jones

Monday, February 1, 10:30-11:15am

The Big Conversation

Friday, January 29-Monday, February 1,

1-2 p.m., individual slots TBA

The Big Conversation tackles science, art, culture, and the movements that are fueling the imaginations of today’s independent artists. A compelling selection of speakers discuss topics centered on the themes of this year’s program and explore broader trends in art and culture around the world. In considering how

artists — through their practice and their work — make meaning of the world, we’re reminded that it’s the big conversation that connects us to the big ideas. The topics are “Barbed Wire Kisses Redux,” “Come Together” and “The Past In the Present: A Personal Journey through Race, History and Filmmaking.”

Power of Story

Timing TBA

The Sundance Film Festival’s Power of Story looks to deepen public engagement with storytelling, delve into cinema culture, and celebrate artists whose work propels the form and reinvents storytelling as we know it.

Power of Story: Speculative Fiction Is the Place

Black speculative fiction and historiography, Afrofuturism, and utopian/dystopian visions speak to an enduring, evolving, and vibrant storytelling sensibility.

Conjuring the Collective: Womxn at Sundance Speakeasy

Saturday, January 30, 8-9 p.m.

A virtual speakeasy featuring performances from an array of talented women from the Festival and beyond, honoring a multiplicity of perspectives through our myths and stories, dance, art, music, and culture. Guests include: poet Apiorkor, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison (Ailey), actor Marlee Matlin and director Siân Heder (CODA), actor Rita Moreno (Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided to Go For It), actor SOKO (Mayday, The Blazing World), and more TBA.

Awards Night

Tuesday, February 2, 6 p.m.

Free and open to all, the event will be live-streamed on our online screening platform.

It’s a Wrap

Wednesday, February 3, 9-9:30 a.m.

Festival director Tabitha Jackson leads a ceremonial end to this all-new Sundance experience by bringing audiences together for one last moment together in the virtual space.