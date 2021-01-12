Sundance Adds Two World Premieres: ‘Judas And the Black Messiah’ & ‘Captains Of Zaatari’

Before its Feb. 12, 2021 release, Warner Bros.’ Fred Hampton movie Judas and the Black Messiah will make its world premiere at this year’s Sundance.

The movie, directed and co-written by Shaka King, will premiere on Monday, Feb. 1 at 6:00pm Mountain Time on the digital platform, and will also play at several satellite screens listed at the end of this article.

In addition, making its world premiere in the World Documentary Competition Section is Egypt’s Captains of Zaatari from filmmaker Ali El Arabi. The movie will premiere at Sunday, Jan. 31 at 6:00pm Mountain Time on the Sundance digital platform.

“We are delighted to welcome these powerful works into our program,” said Festival Director Tabitha Jackson, “In a year where our Festival already exemplifies the vanguard of bold, visionary storytelling from around the world, they help further expand our boundaries.”

Judas and the Black Messiah is written by Will Berson and King. Producers are Ryan Coogler, Charles D. King and King. Pic follows FBI informant William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) who infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther party when J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen) fears charismatic leader Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) will emerge as a Black Messiah. O’Neal lives in fear of discovery and cannot escape the deadly trajectory of his betrayal. Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Lil Rey Howery also star.

Captains of Zaatari follows Mahmoud and Fawzi, two best friends trapped in Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan, who dream of becoming professional football players. When a world renowned sports academy scout visits the camp, both have a chance to make their dreams come true.

