PR Veterans Sue Fleishman And David Shane Launch Shane/Nahley Communications

EXCLUSIVE: Susan Nahley Fleishman, who held top corporate posts at Warner Bros and Universal Pictures, and David Shane, a former senior exec at Relativity Media, ICM and Comcast, have launched Shane/Nahley Communications.

The Los Angeles-based firm will focus on representing clients in the media, technology and consumer sectors. Both partners had run their own independent businesses before joining forces. Shane/Nahley will draw on consulting firm Shane Strategies as well as September Media, Fleishman’s former communications outfit.

Shane and Fleishman bring 20 years of experience in managing external and internal communications for a range of Fortune 500 companies. Shane’s expertise is in crisis and issues management, having worked on The Wonderful Company’s global Covid-19 pandemic response as well as a range of litigation matters, representing both companies and individuals. Fleishman’s primary background is entertainment. She left Amblin in 2019 and started her own firm.

Shane was previously EVP and chief communications officer at Relativity Media, SVP Corporate Communications at ICM Partners and VP Public Relations at Comcast. He also led global external communications for Hewlett-Packard, at the time the world’s largest technology company. He began his career in television news.

Fleishman spent five years heading corporate communications at Amblin, the production company led by Steven Spielberg. In her run as worldwide corporate communications and public affairs at Warner Bros Entertainment, she oversaw the company’s external and internal communication around the world. She also led crisis management for the studio as well as corporate social responsibility and philanthropy across all divisions. Before Warner Bros, she rose to SVP Corporate Communications and Public Affairs at Universal during a decade-long tenure. She began her career in advertising in New York.

“As companies look to emerge from this pandemic as stronger, more nimble, socially conscious organizations, we look forward to leveraging our expertise to help them further define themselves and advise them on the many complex communication challenges they face,” Shane and Nahley said in a joint statement.

Shane serves on the University of Pennsylvania’s Southern California Regional Advisory Board and is a member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Fleishman serves on the board of Geffen Playhouse and The Sasha Project LA.