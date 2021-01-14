‘Succession’: Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond & Jihae Join HBO Drama Series As Recurring

Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond and Jihae have been tapped for recurring roles on the upcoming third season of HBO’s Emmy-winning drama series Succession. Season 3 is currently in production.

Lathan will play Lisa Arthur, a high profile well-connected New York lawyer. Emond portrays Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, a senior White House aide. Jihae is Berry Schneider, a leading Public Relations consultant.

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.



Succession is created by Jesse Armstong, who also serves as showrunner. He executive produces Season 3 with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown and Will Ferrell.



Succession won seven Emmys out of 18 nominations for its second season, including Best Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Strong and Directing in a Drama Series for Andrij Parekh. It also received Golden Globe Awards for Outstanding Drama Series and lead actor for Cox.

Tony-nominated Lathan just wrapped the upcoming Netflix action thriller Hit and Run opposite Lior Raz. She can be seen starring in “Replay”, an episode of Jordan Peele’s remake of The Twilight Zone on CBS All Access. She also recurs as the voice of Donna Tubbs on Family Guy and The Cleveland Show. Film credits include Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion, Jon Chu’s Now You See Me 2, American Assassin opposite Michael Keaton and Focus feature’s Something New. Lathan is repped by CAA and Stephen Barnes at Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.

Three-time Tony nominee Emond recently completed a run of Tony Kushner’s play A Bright Room Called Day at The Public Theater in New York. Recent television work includes a series regular role on Lodge 49 and recurring roles on Madam Secretary, Law and Order: SVU, The Good Wife and spinoff The Good Fight. She’ll next be seen on the big screen in Untitled Lila Neugebeuer Project opposite Jennifer Lawrence and Untitled Graham King Project. Emond is repped by CAA.

Jihae can most recently be seen on film starring in Peter Jackson’s feature Mortal Engines. She was previously a series regular on Ron Howard/Brian Glazer’s Nat Geo series Mars. A successful recording artist, Jihae has released four albums, written and produced a multimedia rock opera based on her 3rd concept album, ‘Fire Burning Rain’ with Academy Award-winning playwright John Patrick Shanley, performed at the London Olympics, Cannes Film Festival and the United Nations. Jihae is repped by Management 360 and Independent Talent Group.