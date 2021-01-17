Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Oscars Expand Shortlist For International Film Contenders To 15, Eliminate Executive Committee “Saves”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Phil Spector, Legendary Music Producer, Dies At Age 81
Read the full story

Steve Martin Takes Covid-19 Vaccine: “I’m Having No Fide Resects”

AP

Comedian and actor Steve Martin reported today via social media on his experience with the COVID-19 vaccine.

As you might expect, it wasn’t the usual sanctimonious, virtue signaling celebrity report.

“Good news/bad news,” tweeted Martin. “Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75.”

“Thank you all, and thank you science,” Martin wrote.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad