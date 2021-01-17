Steve Martin Takes Covid-19 Vaccine: “I’m Having No Fide Resects”

Comedian and actor Steve Martin reported today via social media on his experience with the COVID-19 vaccine.
As you might expect, it wasn’t the usual sanctimonious, virtue signaling celebrity report.
“Good news/bad news,” tweeted Martin. “Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75.”
“Thank you all, and thank you science,” Martin wrote.
Martin is a New York resident and reported that he waited in person at the Javits Center to receive his jab.
He also claimed that the vaccine has had no side effects. Perhaps.
Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science.
— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021
I signed up ON line through an NYC dot gov website (sorry I don’t have the exact site), and waited IN line at the Javits Center. https://t.co/Ohp3frxy6i
— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021
Right now, I’m having no fide resects. https://t.co/SUYyvOexeW
— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.