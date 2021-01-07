‘The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert Slams Trump’s “Fascist Rhetoric”, “Cowardly” Republican Lawmakers & Fox News

Stephen Colbert joined the chorus of late-night hosts in an “unexpected” live show where he condemned Donald Trump for inspiring today’s attacks on the U.S. Capitol in a biting monologue as well as Republican lawmakers and Fox News.

The Late Show host said he was rarely as angry as he was today, calling it a “horrifying day that will go down in U.S. history”

“Have you had enough? After five years of coddling this president’s fascist rhetoric, guess whose followers want to burn down the Reichstag,” he said. “Who could have seen this coming? Everyone. This is the least surprising thing I’ve ever seen. For years now, people have been telling you cowards that if you let this President lie and lie over again and then join him in that lie and say he’s right when you know he’s not. There will be a terrible price to pay. But you just thought you’d never have to pay it too. I really do hope you’re enjoying those tax cuts and those judges, because they’re going to be busy throwing these idiots in jail,” he said.

He named Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley as particularly guilty offenders. “We’re just trying to sell a few lubricated catheters,” he said. “Like those lubricated catheters you know where you can stick your excuse.”

Colbert also slammed Fox News for peddling conspiracies over many years, mocking the company’s argument that there is an opinion side and a news side to make a profit for “Uncle Rupey”.

The comedian also admitted that tonight’s show was an “unexpected” live show. The CBS show was originally planning to film earlier in the day. “You know how it’s live? They would have edited out all this dead air right now.”