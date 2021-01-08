Stephen Colbert & Seth Meyers Echo Calls To Remove Trump From Office, Seek Accountability For Violent Storm On U.S. Capitol

Numerous Americans including politicians and Hollywood figures called for President Trump’s removal from office, citing impeachment or the 25th amendment, as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Late night hosts Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert echoed the calls of accountability in their respective monologues on Thursday night. During his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers said if justice isn’t served, Wednesday’s fatal storming by the politically-motivated mob, could very well happen again.

“It’s gonna happen again, that’s why people responsible for this should be held accountable from the top down,” Meyers said. “They should be removed from the White House and expelled from Congress.”

The Late Night with Seth Meyers host additionally targeted swing state senators who proceeded to object President-elect Joe Biden’s win, despite the attempted insurrection that left four dead.

He called out Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley for supporting the President, who he dubbed “an urgent national security threat.” Meyers also criticized the Trump administration members who have announced their resignation following Wednesday’s events, such as Betsy DeVos and Elaine Chao.

“If you’re in the administration and you’re choosing now to resign with two weeks to go instead of helping to facilitate his removal through impeachment or the 25th amendment, all you’re doing is looking out for yourself,” he said.

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert took aim at Trump’s Thursday address, noting an obvious change in tone from Wednesday’s statement.

“[The video] contained none of the bravado of yesterday morning – no cries of stop the steal, no calls for action, no fomenting a mindless mob and declarations that he will never ever ever surrender,” he said. “Also no apology or acceptance of personal responsibility.”

Colbert continued: “He doesn’t mean a word of it. A man facing a noose will say anything to save his neck. All you need to know is that this man is terrified.”

Watch Meyers’ segment above and Colbert’s below.