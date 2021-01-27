Stephen Colbert Lauds Joe Biden’s Purchase Of 200M Coronavirus Vaccines: “America’s Got A New Boyfriend And He Is Spoiling Us”

Nearly a week after his inauguration, President Joe Biden has hit the ground sprinting by introducing a number of new executive orders, including one that would boost the country’s coronavirus vaccine supply.

Given that ex-president Donald Trump and his coronavirus task force had passed on an offer to secure additional vaccines back in December, Biden’s purchase of 200 million additional Pfizer and Moderna vaccines comes as a fresh of breath air, even as new variants find their way into the country.

“Oh baby, America’s got a new boyfriend and he is spoiling us and we are loving it,” Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday night. “And by loving it I mean not leaving us to fend for ourselves in the face of a deadly pandemic, and by loving it I mean loving it.”

The Late Show host showed excitement for Biden’s purchase, but expressed frustration in the lack of support the President currently has behind his Covid-19 relief bill. With Trump’s second impeachment trial on the horizon and the urgency of confirming cabinet members, Biden’s bill is moving slower than most would hope.

Impeachment wouldn’t be such an obstacle if government officials, especially GOP senators like Joni Ernst, agreed that Trump had incited the violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, Colbert said.

“Even though they were all hustled out in secret tunnels to keep them from being murdered by the president’s own blood-thirsty fascist squad of goons, they’re on the fence,” Colbert criticized.

Watch his full monologue above.