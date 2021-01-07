Endeavor Content Sets First-Look Producing Deal With Stephanie Allain

EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor Content has set a first look producing deal with Stephanie Allain.

Allain is the producer who has also won Independent Spirit Awards, NAACP and Image Awards, and who became the first woman of color to produce the Academy Awards when she teamed with Lynette Howell Taylor. They were Emmy nominated for their work producing the 92nd Academy Awards.

“I am beyond excited to work with Graham, Chris, and everyone at Endeavor Content to produce movies that entertain and impact audiences around the world,” Allain said.

“Stephanie’s fierce advocacy for diverse filmmakers is matched only by her exceptional eye and discerning taste, and we are honored to be working with her to produce content that best reflects the world we live in,” said Graham Taylor and Chris Rice, Co-Presidents, Endeavor Content.

Allain started her film career as an exec at Columbia Pictures where she championed John Singleton’s directorial debut, Boyz N the Hood, which earned $65 million and two Oscar nominations. She stayed for a decade supervising independently-spirited films including Robert Rodriguez’ El Mariachi and Desperado and Singleton’s Poetic Justice and Higher Learning.

In 2003, she founded Homegrown Pictures and produced Hustle & Flow, Something New, Black Snake Moan, Beyond the Lights, Dear White People, French Dirty, Burning Sands, Juanita, The Weekend, and Really Love. Upcoming films include Justin Simien’s Rapper’s Delight and The Fighting Shirley Chisholm starring Danai Gurira. Homegrown Pictures has a first look deal with WBTV. Gabrielle Ebron runs development for Homegrown.

In television, she is EP on the Netflix series Dear White People and she was EP on Freeform’s Life-Size 2. As a writer, she adapted Misty Copeland’s best-selling memoir, Life in Motion: An Unlikely Ballerina, for New Line Cinema.

For five years Ms. Allain directed the LA Film Festival, leaning in on inclusion and celebrating women and filmmakers of color. She is on the board of Women in Film and the Producers Guild of America, and is a founding member of gender parity organization ReFrame. She is the recipient of the 2020 PGA/UCLA Vision Award.

Allain is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Jackoway Tyerman.