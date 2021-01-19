Starz Picks Up Eve Hewson & Eva Green Drama ‘The Luminaries’ & Sets Premiere

The Luminaries, the British/New Zealand drama starring The Knick’s Eve Hewson and Sin City’s Eva Green, has been picked up by Starz.

The premium network will premiere the six-part series, which is based on Eleanor Catton’s book, on Sunday, February 14 at 9:30 p.m. after Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham. You can watch a trailer below.

The series follows defiant young adventurer Anna Wetherell (Hewson) who has sailed from Britain to New Zealand to begin a new life. There she meets Emery Staines (Himesh Patel), an encounter that triggers a strange kind of magic that neither can explain. As they fall in love, driven together and apart by fateful coincidence, these star-crossed lovers begin to wonder: do we make our fortunes, or do our fortunes make us?

Eva Green plays Lydia Wells, Marton Csokas (Into the Badlands) stars as Francis Carver and Ewen Leslie (The Gloaming) plays Crosbie Wells.

The Luminaries, which is distributed by Fremantle, was originally commissioned by the BBC and New Zealand’s TVNZ. It is produced by Working Title Television. Catton, Andrew Woodhead, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Mona Qureshi, Christian Vesper, Claudia Bluemhuber and Tim White exec produce. Claire McCarthy is director and exec producer.

Last year, Hewson told Deadline that The Luminaries is indicative of the global explosion in content that has helped give rise to better roles for women. “There are so many female-driven parts that are really good, complex and different,” she said. “We have a long way to go, in terms of diversity and gender roles and equal pay, but it is changing and changing rapidly. I feel lucky to work in the #MeToo era.”