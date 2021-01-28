Click to Skip Ad
‘Star’ Alum Jude Demorest Signs With Buchwald

Jude Demorest
Courtesy of Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Star alumna Jude Demorest has signed with Buchwald for representation.

Demorest is widely recognized for playing the title role of Star Davis in Lee Daniels’ praised series Star, alongside Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Naomi Campbell and Lenny Kravitz, for three seasons on Fox. Actress/singer/songwriter Demorest, from Detroit, MI, landed the title role in the pilot, which was subsequently picked up to series, after a nationwide search.

Most recently, Demorest starred in the Hulu/Blumhouse anthology series Into The Dark episode “Crawlers”, the Saint Patrick’s Day-themed body-switching alien thriller helmed by Brandon Zuck.

In addition to her acting, Demorest is a talented songwriter, penning multiple hits including Fifth Harmony’s Work From Home and Down, each going platinum.

Demorest, previously with CAA, continues to be managed by Gilbertson Entertainment and attorney Kenny Meiselas.

