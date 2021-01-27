‘All In: The Fight For Democracy’ Co-Director Lisa Cortés Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has gone all in with Lisa Cortés, and vice versa.

The All In: The Fight For Democracy co-director has signed with the uberagency in all areas, I’ve learned.

Cortés’ new representation comes as the Oscar nominee and Emmy winner finds herself at the center of a vast political shift in the nation. A change in both the White House and the Senate that is thanks in no small part to the battle against voter suppression waged by Stacey Abrams – as chronicled in Cortés and Liz Garbus’ All In acclaimed documentary.

Having opened in theaters in the early fall and premiering on Amazon Prime Video on September 18 last year, All In is a provocative and illuminating examination of the fragility of American democracy, institutional racism and voter suppression. In that sense, timelier the past few months than perhaps almost anyone could have predicted, the documentary is also about the ability people have to take back their Constitutionally given power and the majesty of the ballot.

With that in mind, Precious and The Apollo producer Cortés’ next project focuses on another trailblazer and barrier breaker, the incomparable and true king of rock’n’roll Little Richard.

The Cortés Films CEO is a member of the Producers Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Additionally, former music industry exec Cortés is on the Boards of Film at Lincoln Center; Independent Television Services (ITVS); Yaddo, the celebrated artists’ community in Saratoga Springs, NY; the Trajal Harrell Dance Company and the DGA Focus on Women Committee.