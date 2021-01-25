Spike Lee Compares Trump To Hitler During New York Film Critics Awards Acceptance Speech

On Sunday, iconic filmmaker Spike Lee was honored by the New York Film Critics Circle with a special award for his short New York New York, which was filmed during the pandemic. After fellow filmmaker Martin Scorsese presented him with the award, Lee did not mince words during his acceptance speech which was pre-recorded on January 6, the day when Donald Trump supporters invaded the Capitol.

“It’s a very sad day in the history of America,” said Lee in regards to the Capitol siege.

He continued bluntly, “We’re at the crossroads now…and everybody please be safe. This is not a game… This president Agent Orange will go down in history with the likes of Hitler.” He added that the politicians who have stood by Trump’s side are “on the wrong side of history.”

Lee showed gratitude for the award from the New York Film Critics Circle. He reflects on his career saying that it was never just about him. He goes on to thank everyone who helped him behind and in front of the camera since his days at NYU film school before circling back and adding, “All of us, as true Americans, have to really think about what’s important.”

Watch the full NYFCC virtual awards ceremony here.