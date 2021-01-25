‘Soul’: Read The Screenplay For Pixar’s Pic With An Existential Twist

EXCLUSIVE: Pixar’s Soul takes viewers to The Great Before, a world where souls find their quirks and passions before manifesting on Earth. The colorful realm rife with pastel-hued spirits was 23 years in the making, when director Pete Docter wondered how his son came into the world with a personality.

“Where did that come from? I thought your personality developed through your interaction with the world,” Docter says.

Set amid the cosmic realms of souls and the bustling streets of New York City, Soul follows frustrated middle-school jazz teacher and pianist Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), who finally get his dream performing gig – until a misstep leads him to his ultimate demise. Hesitant to accept his death, Joe (in spirit form) finds himself in The Great Before, where he meets the unenthusiastic, unmotivated 22 (Tina Fey). In an attempt to help 22 find her purpose and passion, Joe rediscovers what makes life worth living for him.

Soul, co-written by Docter, Kemp Powers and Mike Jones, marks Pixar’s first Black-led animated feature. The film, which also features the voices of Daveed Diggs, Graham Norton, Richard Ayoade and Angela Bassett, was set to hit theaters in June but instead made a Christmas Day premiere on Disney+ due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It topped Nielsen’s weekly U.S. streaming rankings for the week of December 21-27.

Dana Murray produced Soul, with Kiri Hart and Dan Scanlon serving as executive producers.

Read the script below.