‘Sopranos’ Prequel Movie ‘The Many Saints Of Newark’ Heads To The Fall

Warner Bros is moving The Sopranos prequel pic The Many Saints of Newark from March 12 to Sept. 24. New Line is releasing.

Remember, WarnerMedia announced that its entire 2021 slate is going to theatrical and HBO Max at the same time, but big chains like AMC are negotiating terms on a film-by-film basis. So that means not everything Warners is releasing will play those theaters that are open coast to coast. It would seem conceivable that Saints is ripe completely for HBO Max since it’s a prequel to the Emmy-winning HBO mob series. However, Saints was greenlit two years as a theatrical release before the streaming service even existed. A move to September positions Saints to a time of year when more theaters will potentially be open, not to mention, it also puts the movie into consideration for the 2021-22 awards season. Most distributors for the first quarter are delaying theatrical releases or putting them directly into the home.

Alan Taylor directs The Many Saints of Newark from a script by Sopranos creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner. Chase, Konner and Nicole Lambert are producing. James Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini, plays the younger version of Tony Soprano, the Jersey don his father played. Alessandro Nivola is Dickie Moltisanti, Billy Magnussen is Paulie Walnuts, Corey Stoll is Junior Soprano and John Magaro is Silvio Dante. The cast also includes Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Michaela De Rossi, John Magaro, Ray Liotta and Vera Farmiga.