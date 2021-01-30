Click to Skip Ad
Sophie Xeon Dies: Grammy-Nominated Artist And Producer Was 34

Grammy-nominated experimental pop artist and producer Sophie Xeon, who went by the single nom-de-plume SOPHIE, died Saturday morning. She was 34 and died in a fall in Athens, Greece, according to a statement from the musician’s record label, Transgressive.

“Tragically, our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality, she had climbed up to watch the full moon and slipped and fell,” the statement posted on Twitter read.
SOPHIE died at home in the Greek capital Athens at 4 a.m., the artist’s publicist said in a statement.
A Glasgow-born trans rights activist, SOPHIE worked with Madonna in 2015 to co-produce the single “Bitch, I’m Madonna” and collaborated with Charli XCX on the EP Vroom Vroom.
