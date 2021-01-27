Sophie Turner-Daniel Zovatto Thriller ‘Heavy’ Gets North American Distribution Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Electric Entertainment, the LA-based production, distribution and post-production company, has acquired North American rights to crime-thriller Heavy, starring Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) and Daniel Zovatto (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels)

The feature centers on a couple living it up in the high-end drug scene of New York City. The TVOD release is due to rollout from February 9, 2021.

Directed by Jouri Smit and based on a screenplay by Seth Miller, the romantic crime-thriller sees Zovatto play Seven ‘Sev’ Max, a high-end drug dealer living in New York City. He has his game perfected: trust-fund clients, model parties, and crazed drug-fueled escapades. But troubled by his painful past and riddled with vices, he constantly tries to find comfort in all the wrong places. Sev realizes too late that his key to true happiness has been right in front of him all this time; his equally broken girlfriend and true love Maddie (Turner).

Pic is produced by David Atrakchi (Frank & Lola), Jouri Smit (War To Be Her), Jay Van Hoy (The Lighthouse), Dillon D. Jordan of PaperChase Films (Skin), Zachery Ty Bryan of Lost Lane Entertainment (Skin), Jonathan Bronfman (The Witch), and Gael Cabouat and Boris Mendza (My Old Lady).

Electric Entertainment CEO Dean Devlin commented: “This film is a great addition to our library of thrilling, edgy and intriguing independent films. Sophie Turner fans will enjoy her riveting performance — a very stark contrast to her prior characters, such as Sansa in Game of Thrones.”