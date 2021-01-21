Sony Sells Lord & Miller Film ‘The Mitchells vs. The Machines’ To Netflix

Sony has sold worldwide rights to the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller animated feature The Mitchells vs. the Machines to Netflix. The pic was previously known as Connected.

The pic jumped around the release calendar during the pandemic, with an opening date last of Oct. 23 before Sony undated it. After Sony saw the lackluster grosses on Tenet last September, they pushed Connected to the spring. I understand that Netflix pursued the movie, and paid well north of $110M for the film for global rights sans China.

The movie is directed by Mike Rianda and co-directed by Jeff Rowe with screenplay by Rianda and Rowe.

Pic follows an everyday family’s struggle to relate while technology rises up around the world. When Katie Mitchell (Abbi Jacobson), a creative outsider, is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her plans to meet “her people” at college are upended when her nature-loving dad Rick (Danny McBride) determines the whole family should drive Katie to school together and bond as a family one last time.

Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht produced the film and Will Allegra, Louis Koo Tin Lok executive produced.

Voiceover stars also include Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Blake Griffin and Doug The Pug.