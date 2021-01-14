Sony Pictures Wins Auction For Untitled David Guggenheim Supernatural Action Spec; Simon Kinberg Producing

EXCLUSIVE: In the first major spec script deal of the new year, Sony Pictures has acquired an untitled action spec by Safe House scribe David Guggenheim. The writer developed it with Simon Kinberg, who’ll produce in a reteam from their work on the series Designated Survivor. I’m hearing the deal is high six figures.

They are keeping the plot line under wraps, but it has a big action concept with franchise potential, a supernatural element, and a big lead role for an actress.

Guggenheim last year sold Our Man From Jersey to Netflix in a seven-figure deal and is writing it as a star vehicle for Mark Wahlberg to play a blue-collar 007 protagonist. Kinberg last year made a seven-figure deal for his first spec since Mr. And Mrs Smith on Here Comes the Flood, which Jason Bateman will direct for Netflix. He also made an Apple TV+, deal for an Africa-set thriller vehicle for Idris Elba, and he’s writing and producing Battlestar Galactica as a film. On the small screen he wrote and is EP of the Apple TV+ series Invasion, and he directed his script for the international spy thriller The 355 with Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing and Diane Kruger, which Universal releases on MLK weekend in 2022.

Verve brokered the deal with Lit Entertainment Group’s Adam Kolbrenner.